Jeremy Hunt introduced tax cuts and growth-boosting measures in his autumn budget. Hunt forecasted a slower UK economic outlook than anticipated. Data indicated a larger-than-expected drop in US unemployment claims. Thursday witnessed a steadying pound, pausing its previous-session decline and contributing to a cautiously optimistic GBP/USD outlook. On Wednesday, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt introduced…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Steadies After Hunts Tax Cuts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story