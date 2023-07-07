Investors are awaiting a crucial US jobs report. US data indicated a significant rise in private payrolls last month. Investors expect that the BoE will increase rates from 5% to 6.5% by the end of this year. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish. The pound consolidated on Friday as investors awaited a crucial US jobs … Continued

