The UK manufacturing sector jumped from contraction to expansion. Business activity in the UK services sector fell from 55.0 to 52.9. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an election for July 4th. The GBP/USD outlook remains bullish as the pound shrugs off mixed PMI data. The pair is recovering after dropping in the previous session due…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Unmoved by Mixed PMI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story