Manufacturing output in the US experienced its worst decrease in nearly two years. There are concerns that the world’s largest economy is heading for a recession. British consumer price inflation dropped to a three-month low of 10.5%. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish. On Thursday, the dollar rose as demand for the safe-haven currency increased … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Risk-off Sentiment Pushing USD Demand appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Risk-off Sentiment Pushing USD Demand - January 19, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australia’s Employment Misses Forecasts - January 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ Defies Policy Tweaks Expectations - January 18, 2023