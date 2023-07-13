Britain’s economy contracted less than anticipated in May. The Bank of England will likely implement further interest rate hikes in early August. US data revealed a more significant deceleration in inflation compared to expectations. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. Britain’s economy contracted less than anticipated in May, despite disruptions caused by a bank holiday for … Continued

