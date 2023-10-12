The UK economy rebounded somewhat after a sharp decline in July. Investors estimate the likelihood of the BOE resuming hikes after November at less than 25%. The September US consumer price index data will likely show a decreased inflation last month. The GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish as the outlook for the British economy remains…
