The pound rose after bullish remarks from BoE policymakers. Would-be homebuyers in the UK were discouraged by the recent interest rate increases. Investors are awaiting UK GDP figures. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. The pound fell on Friday as investors digested data showing a deteriorating housing market. This came after a bullish session on Thursday … Continued

