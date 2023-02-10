The pound rose after bullish remarks from BoE policymakers. Would-be homebuyers in the UK were discouraged by the recent interest rate increases. Investors are awaiting UK GDP figures. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. The pound fell on Friday as investors digested data showing a deteriorating housing market. This came after a bullish session on Thursday … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: UK Housing Market Hit By Rising Interest Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: UK Housing Market Hit By Rising Interest Rates - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Fed, ECB Call for More Hikes to Tame Inflation - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Extending the Upside Range, Eying Key US, UK Data - February 9, 2023