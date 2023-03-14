Britain’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7%. The pound rose 1% against the dollar after the collapse of SVB. Investors increased their bets on the probability that the BoE will hold rates in March. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics reported that Britain’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in the … Continued
