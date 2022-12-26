Britain’s GDP shrank more than initially estimated in the third quarter. Economists predict that the economy will contract once more in the current quarter. The number of Americans submitting new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than anticipated. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Data released on Thursday revealed that Britain’s GDP shrank more than initially … Continued

