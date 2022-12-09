US weekly jobless claims went up marginally. Britain had the largest house price decline in November since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quarterly predictions suggest the GDP fell 0.2% last quarter and will shrink by 0.4% in this one. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The US dollar fell 0.2% against a basket of major … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: USD Retreating Amid Easing Labor Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story