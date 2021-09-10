GBP/USD Price Acquires 1.3850 as USD Struggles amid Falling Yields

GBP/USD maintains the bullish momentum ahead of the London session. Declining US Treasury yields keep the Greenback subsided. BOE’s rate hike plan in H1-2022 further strengthens the pound. Brexit woes may hamper the path of gains. With the market still climbing, the GBP/USD price is profiting from the previous Friday session. As a result, we … Continued
