The bias remains bullish despite minor retreats. The false breakdown with great separation signaled strong upside pressure. The US inflation figures could be decisive tomorrow. The GBP/USD price rallied in the short term. The pair is trading at 1.2267 far above today’s low of 1.2205. -Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide- … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Aiming Higher Ahead of BoE, Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story