The downside pressure on the GBP/USD price is high after registering false breakouts. The US inflation figures should move the rate tomorrow. The lower median line (LML) could attract the rate. The GBP/USD price climbed as high as 1.2654 today, meeting strong resistance. The pair has turned to the downside and is trading at 1.2616….
