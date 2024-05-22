UK inflation fell from 3.2% to 2.3% in April. There is a 50% chance the BoE will cut rates in June. Investors await the FOMC meeting minutes. The GBP/USD price analysis shows increased bullish momentum as the pound soars on a smaller-than-expected decline in inflation. Meanwhile, investors eagerly awaited the FOMC policy meeting minutes. –Are…

