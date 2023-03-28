Bailey warned the BOE would focus on battling inflation despite banking stress. Bailey stressed that British banks remained strong and could sustain the country’s economy. Financial markets expect the BoE to raise interest rates one more time. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. The pound rose after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech. He … Continued

