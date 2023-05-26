Renewed UK consumer confidence countered the impact of high inflation and interest rates. UK sales experienced a remarkable 0.8% increase between February and April. The pound declined by 1.9% in May. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. UK retail sales volumes surged, boosting the pound on Friday, as renewed consumer confidence countered the impact … Continued

