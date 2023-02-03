The Bank of England increased its key interest rate to its highest since 2008. BoE Governor Bailey said that there was no evidence that inflation had peaked. The future for the UK economy is still quite bleak. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish. On Thursday, the Bank of England increased its key interest rate to … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: BoE’s Dovish Hike Pushes Down Sterling appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story