The Bank of England increased its key interest rate to its highest since 2008. BoE Governor Bailey said that there was no evidence that inflation had peaked. The future for the UK economy is still quite bleak. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish. On Thursday, the Bank of England increased its key interest rate to … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: BoE’s Dovish Hike Pushes Down Sterling appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Consolidating Above 128.5 Ahead of US NFP Data - February 3, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: BoE’s Dovish Hike Pushes Down Sterling - February 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Dips as Investors Perceive Dovish ECB - February 3, 2023