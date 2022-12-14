Economists expect US core inflation to remain stable at 0.3% in November. The US dollar is exposed to selling if inflation appears to be slowing down. Britain’s gross domestic product increased by 0.5% in October. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish as the dollar edges lower ahead of US inflation data. According to a Reuters … Continued

