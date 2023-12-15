The BOE affirmed its commitment to keeping British interest rates elevated. Bailey said there was still a big distance to cover in addressing inflation concerns. There was a slowdown in the UK wage growth and a 0.3% decline in gross domestic product in October. The Bank of England (BOE) stands firm in its hawkish stance,…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Dominate After Hawkish BoE appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story