The BOE affirmed its commitment to keeping British interest rates elevated. Bailey said there was still a big distance to cover in addressing inflation concerns. There was a slowdown in the UK wage growth and a 0.3% decline in gross domestic product in October. The Bank of England (BOE) stands firm in its hawkish stance,…
