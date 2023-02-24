The number of Americans seeking new unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased last week. BOE’s Catherine Mann argued that it was premature to halt rate hikes. The market is currently pricing a 95% chance of a 25 bps BOE rate hike in March. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish. The dollar held onto modest gains versus its … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Optimistic Above 1.2000 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story