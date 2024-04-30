The dollar was firm ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The outlook for rate cuts in the US has diverged significantly from other countries. Market participants expect the first BoE cut in August. The GBP/USD price analysis reveals a mild bullish sentiment continuing from last week’s momentum. However, the dollar endeavors to firm…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers Dominate Ahead of FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

