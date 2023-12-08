Investors believe the BoE’s first rate cut may not occur until June. The upcoming BoE meeting next week will likely result in no change for UK rates. There was a moderate increase in Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. In Friday’s GBP/USD price analysis, a bearish tone prevails as the pound succumbs to a…
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Before Critical US NFP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Before Critical US NFP Data - December 8, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Heads for a Stellar Week Against the Dollar - December 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Slips to 3-Week Low on Rate Cut Bets - December 7, 2023