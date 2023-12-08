Investors believe the BoE’s first rate cut may not occur until June. The upcoming BoE meeting next week will likely result in no change for UK rates. There was a moderate increase in Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. In Friday’s GBP/USD price analysis, a bearish tone prevails as the pound succumbs to a…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Gains Before Critical US NFP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story