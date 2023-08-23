The currency market’s activity is muted amid a calm period of summer volatility. Investors are awaiting the Fed’s central bank symposium in Jackson Hole. Markets are placing an 86% chance of the Fed maintaining its current stance. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. On Wednesday, the US dollar relaxed after reaching a two-month high. … Continued

