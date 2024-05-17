Data showed that US import prices jumped 0.9% last month. Fed policymakers have maintained a cautious stance since the inflation report. Data revealed a smaller-than-expected drop in unemployment claims. The GBP/USD price analysis on Friday is slightly bullish as the dollar recovers after signs that inflation remains a concern. However, the general market sentiment showed…
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Rebounds After CPI-led Plummet appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Stumbles on Downbeat Employment - May 17, 2024
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Rebounds After CPI-led Plummet - May 17, 2024
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Heads for Best Week in Over 2 Months - May 17, 2024