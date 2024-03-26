The pound recovered on Tuesday as the dollar weakened. BoE policymakers assumed a more dovish stance last week. Investors will remain cautious as they await more data on US inflation. The GBP/USD price analysis shows bullish optimism as the pair stages a recovery fueled by the dollar’s decline. However, beneath the surface, fundamental factors hint…
