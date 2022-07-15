The US dollar seems to be the best bet for investors. UK continues the search for the next PM. Bears might break below 1.17825 in the charts. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish as investors continue to dampen currencies considered to be risky in these uncertain times. Several factors contribute to the pound’s downtrend, including … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Investors Damping the Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Investors Damping the Pound - July 15, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Rebound Ends Near 0.68, Bears to Continue - July 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast: Monetary Policy Divergence Could Take to 140.00 - July 14, 2022