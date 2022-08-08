GBP/USD Price Analysis: Investors Dumping the Pound Below 1.18

The US dollar seems to be the best bet for investors. UK continues the search for the next PM. Bears might break below 1.17825 in the charts. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish as investors continue to dampen currencies considered to be risky in these uncertain times. Several factors contribute to the pound’s downtrend, including … Continued

