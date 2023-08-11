The British economy experienced more significant growth than anticipated in June. The Bank of England will likely persist in raising interest rates. US consumer inflation only increased by 0.2% last month. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. On Friday, the pound rebounded from a three-day decline. This came after data revealed that the British … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Bounces Back on Stronger GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Bounces Back on Stronger GDP - August 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: RBA Sees End of Inflation Woes - August 11, 2023
- Gold Price Hits $1,930 After US Inflation Missed Expectation - August 10, 2023