The British economy experienced more significant growth than anticipated in June. The Bank of England will likely persist in raising interest rates. US consumer inflation only increased by 0.2% last month. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. On Friday, the pound rebounded from a three-day decline. This came after data revealed that the British … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Bounces Back on Stronger GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

