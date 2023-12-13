UK economic data revealed a 0.3% contraction in October. US consumer prices showed a 3.1% year-on-year increase at the end of November. There was a 7.3% year-on-year increase in British earnings, excluding bonuses. Wednesday witnessed a stronger bearish GBP/USD price analysis, as the British pound took a hit following the revelation of a 0.3% contraction…
