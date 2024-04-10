The US will release inflation data later today. UK data showed slower growth in starting salaries for permanent workers in March. Monetary policies in the UK and the US are converging. Excitement brews in GBP/USD price analysis as the pound gains ground in anticipation of pivotal US data. Investors are on the edge, awaiting the…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Edges Up Ahead of Key US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story