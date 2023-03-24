The BOE increased rates on Thursday by 25bps. Most central banks have emphasized inflation while downplaying worries about financial stability. This year, the best-performing G7 currency pair is the pound. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) increased interest rates and stated that it expects the recent spike … Continued

