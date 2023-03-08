The head of the Fed suggested that rates might need to rise further. The US dollar index rose by more than 1%. Data revealed that British house prices unexpectedly increased in February. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish. On Tuesday, the pound fell to a two-month low versus the dollar after a Bank of England … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Hits 2-Month Lows After Powell appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story