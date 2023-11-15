The pound surged on Tuesday amid dollar weakness. US consumer price data for October indicated a further slowdown in inflation. Many analysts believe that the Fed’s interest rates have peaked. The GBP/USD price analysis indicates a bullish tone as the British pound maintains its position near the recent highs achieved on Tuesday. However, the recent…

