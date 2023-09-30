The UK economy has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic much faster than expected. Britain is no longer the poorest performer in the G7. Economists still believe the UK’s performance was relatively poor. The GBP/USD price analysis is optimistic amid upbeat UK GDP data. The pound rose after figures released on Friday showed that the UK…

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Rises as UK Economy Recovers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story