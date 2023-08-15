Data revealed a record surge in UK basic wages. The UK’s unemployment rate climbed to 4.2% from 4.0%. Market estimates suggest a 55% likelihood of the BoE’s benchmark rates reaching 6% in early 2024. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. On Tuesday, the British pound gained ground following data revealing a record surge in UK … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Soars Amid Upbeat Basic Wages appeared first on Forex Crunch.

