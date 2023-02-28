Britain and the EU reached a new trade agreement. The dollar was on track for a 2.5% monthly gain. Positive US data has boosted the case for an extended period of Federal Reserve hawkishness. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. The pound remained stable on Tuesday, holding onto gains made overnight after Britain and the … Continued

