Britain’s composite PMI increased to 54.0 in April from 52.8 in March. The BoE’s chief economist, Huw Pill, said that rate cuts remain some way off. US business activity cooled significantly, leading to a decline in the dollar. The pound’s rise following the release of encouraging PMI data on Tuesday sparked a bullish outlook for…
