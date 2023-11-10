The British economy avoided a recession in the third quarter. The dollar held steady after hawkish remarks from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The UK economy experienced a 0.2% growth in September. The GBP/USD price analysis on Friday displayed a modest bullish trend, with the British pound making a measured recovery. This uptick followed the…

