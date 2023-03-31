The pound is on track for a gain of almost 3% in March. UK food inflation in March reached a new peak of 17.5%. Traders expect UK rates to peak at 4.5% by September. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. Thursday saw a 0.58 percent increase in the pound’s value against the dollar as headline … Continued

