Persistently rising US inflation signaled interest rates would stay high for longer. The annual US inflation number of 6.4% was slightly higher than anticipated. Data revealed that British wages increased more quickly than anticipated. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. On Wednesday, the dollar received some support when persistently rising US inflation signaled interest … Continued

