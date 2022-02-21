A worthy opening for GBP/USD amid the de-escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Bears may be on the ropes due to geopolitical tensions causing a risk-off tone. The UK Market Services PMI could increase volatility in an already uncertain market. In spite of negative developments in Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend, the GBP/USD price attracted significant … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Attracts Bids Above 1.36 Despite Geopolitical Tension appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Attracts Bids Above 1.36 Despite Geopolitical Tension - February 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Eying 0.7230 amid PBoC Inaction, Biden-Putin Optimism - February 20, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pressured Under 1.36 amid Geopolitics - February 19, 2022