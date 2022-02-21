GBP/USD Price Attracts Bids Above 1.36 Despite Geopolitical Tension

A worthy opening for GBP/USD amid the de-escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Bears may be on the ropes due to geopolitical tensions causing a risk-off tone. The UK Market Services PMI could increase volatility in an already uncertain market. In spite of negative developments in Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend, the GBP/USD price attracted significant … Continued

