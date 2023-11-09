The bearish pressure is high after failing to stay above the 1.23 psychological level. The UK data should move the rate tomorrow. The warning line (wl1) stands as the next downside target. In a dramatic turn of events, the GBP/USD price is currently in the red zone, showing a strong inclination towards hitting fresh lows….

The post GBP/USD Price Bounces off 1.2300 as Dollar Soars appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story