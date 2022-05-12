Data from the UK confirms policymakers’ economic fears, pushing the GBP/USD lower. The UK GDP for Q1 2022 fell to 0.8% vs 1.0% forecast, with the monthly indicator turning negative. The strength of the US dollar on the risk aversion wave is also exerting downward pressure. After disappointing UK data early Thursday morning in Europe, … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Breaks 1.22 as Downbeat UK GDP Weighs on Sterling appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story