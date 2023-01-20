The bias is bullish despite temporary retreats. A new higher high activates an upside continuation. The GBP took a hit from the UK economic data today. The GBP/USD price dropped a little and now trades at 1.2362 versus yesterday’s high of 1.2397. The bias is bullish despite temporary drops as the US reported poor economic … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Correcting Within Uptrend amid Weak USD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Correcting Within Uptrend amid Weak USD - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recession Woes Dampen Sentiment - January 20, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Inflation Meets Forecasts at 4.0% - January 20, 2023