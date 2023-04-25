The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the upper median line (uml). The retreat is natural after its strong rally. The US CB Consumer Confidence should shake the price today. The GBP/USD price retreated slightly in the short term, trading at 1.2477, far below today’s high of 1.2507. The bias remains bullish, … Continued

