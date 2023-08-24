The price seems heavy as DXY is still bullish. Taking out the 1.2620 activates more declines. The Jackson Hole Symposium could really shake the markets. The GBP/USD price continues to slide and has reached 1.2687 as of now. The pair experienced high volatility yesterday, following the release of disappointing economic data from both the UK … Continued
