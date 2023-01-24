The GBP/USD pair could turn to the downside if it stays below the immediate upside obstacles. The UK and US data could shake the markets. A larger drop could be activated after dropping below the pivot point. The GBP/USD price is trading at 1.2345, above yesterday’s low of 1.2323. The bias remains bullish in the … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Drops from 1.2400 After Dismal Services PMI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Drops from 1.2400 After Dismal Services PMI - January 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buyers Intact amid Weaker Greenback - January 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Declining PMI to Support Bids - January 24, 2023