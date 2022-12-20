The downside pressure is high after failing to stay above the median line. A new lower low activates more declines. The US manufacturing and services data could bring high action. The GBP/USD price plummeted yesterday as the dollar’s demand grew. The pair is trading at 1.2180, far below Wednesday’s high of 1.2446. After its massive … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Eying Drop Below 1.2156, Awaiting Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Eying Drop Below 1.2156, Awaiting Key Data - December 20, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreating amid Mixed US Data - December 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Delivers Fourth Hike, More to Come - December 20, 2022