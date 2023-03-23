The GBP/USD pair turned to the downside after registering only false breakouts through the R2. The BOE should be decisive today. The Rising Wedge pattern could be activated after a valid breakdown below the uptrend line. The GBP/USD price dropped in the short term and is trading at 1.2287 at the time of writing. The … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Fades Spike Above 1.23 After BoE’s 25-bps Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story