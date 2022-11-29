The GBP/USD pair signaled that the swing higher ended. The US data could be decisive these days. A new lower low activates a larger drop. The GBP/USD price is trading around 1.2036 at the time of writing. The pair has turned bullish as the US dollar lost traction. The currency pair tries to recover after … Continued
